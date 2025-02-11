Seattle Mariners Legend Set to Become Majority Owner of NBA Franchise
After years worth of uncertainty, former Seattle Mariners shortstop is set to become the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA.
From the Minneapolis Star-Tribune:
After months of legal wrangling, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are set to become owners of the Timberwolves and Lynx.
A three-member arbitration panel ruled that longtime owner Glen Taylor did not have the right to cancel a pending sale of 40% of his ownership stake to Lore and Rodriguez last year. The ruling makes way for the sale to be approved by the NBA Board of Governors, and, assuming it is, Lore and Rodriguez will take over the two franchises.
The Timberwolves advanced to the Western Conference finals last season and have one of the best young players in the NBA in Anthony Edwards. They enter play on Monday at 30-23 and in sixth place in a loaded Western Conference. The franchise has never advanced to the NBA Finals.
Drafted No. 1 overall in the 1993 MLB Draft, Rodriguez made his debut with the Mariners in 1994, staying through the 2000 season. He made the All-Star team four times with the Mariners and won a batting title in 1996. He also hit 42 homers and stole 46 bases in an incredible 1999 season. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in the 1995, 1997 and 2000 seasons.
Rodriguez is still unlikely to get into the Hall of Fame because of his admitted steroid use.
In addition to the Mariners, he played for the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, winning a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.
