Monday is 25-Year Anniversary of Seattle Mariners Trading Ken Griffey Jr. to Cincinnati Reds
Monday marks the anniversary of an interesting day in Seattle Mariners history: It's the 25th anniversary of the team trading superstar Ken Griffey Jr. to the Cincinnati Reds.
Per the @MLB account on social media:
DYK: Ken Griffey Jr. was the first Hall of Fame player who hit 40+ home runs in a season in both the AL and NL. He was traded from the Mariners to the Reds OTD in 2000. #BlackHistoryMonth
The idea of trading Griffey is still a sore spot to M's fans of a certain age, but he had expressed his desire to return back to his hometown, and the team obliged, shipping him out for Brett Tomko, Mike Cameron, Antonio Perez and Jake Meyer.
Cameron became a fan favorite instantly. Over his four years with the M's, he helped the team get to the playoffs twice, and made the All-Star Game in 2001. He won two Gold Gloves with the M's over those four years and hit 25 homers in both 2001 and 2002.
In addition to the Mariners, he also played with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins over his 17-year career.
He won three Gold Gloves in total, stole 297 bases and was a .249 career hitter.
Tomko, 51, spent parts of 14 years with the Reds, Mariners, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers. He was with the Mariners for the 2000 season and a portion of 2001, going 10-6 in 43 appearances.
Griffey, of course, is one of the greatest players in baseball history. Selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft, he made his debut in 1989. He hit hit 630 home runs and earned induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016. He was a 13-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover.
