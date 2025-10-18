Mariners Defeat Blue Jays To Take a 3-2 Lead in the ALCS
The Seattle Mariners went into a crucial Game 5 at home against the Blue Jays needing a change of fortune. After taking the first two games in Toronto, the club was manhandled in the first two games at home in T-Mobile Park. They got just what the doctor ordered with 6-2 victory --- one that had more than a few nail-biting moments for M's fans.
Eugenio Suarez got the scoring going for Seattle, launching a solo shot in the second inning. Toronto's George Springer would counter by driving home Addison Barger to tie the game in the top of the fifth. In the next frame, Jays' third baseman Ernie Clement plated Alejandro Kirk to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.
As the game progressed, it appeared the Mariners had their backs against the wall. That's when they exploded in the eighth. AL MVP contender Cal Raleigh hit a solo home run to tie things up. That's when third baseman Eugenio Suarez struck again.
Sanchez hit a grand slam that busted things open and gave Seattle a four-run lead for good. Closer Andres Munoz finished off Toronto in the ninth. With a 3-2 series lead, the Mariners return to the Rogers Centre to try to finish things off on the road.
Bryce Miller Did the Job He was Asked to Do
While 15-game winner Bryan Woo may have been a candidate to start such an important game, Seattle manager Dan Wilson stuck to his instincts. It paid off, as Miller gave the Mariners a solid four innings of one-run ball before turning things over to the bullpen.
A few innings later was when (guess who?) Woo would make his first appearance of the postseason. The righty pitched two innings, allowing the Blue Jays' only other run on the night. While it wasn't pretty or perfect, it was an encouraging sign in the Emerald City that the club's ace is back and fully healthy.
The two teams will meet again for Game 6 on Sunday night in Toronto. First pitch is scheduled for 6:03 EDT.