Brady's Spin: I Know it's Unpopular, But Jerry Dipoto Deserves Real Credit For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners struck gold on the trade market over the last week, acquiring offensive firepower in the form of Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez, and bullpen help in the form of Caleb Ferguson.
They are moves that position the Mariners well in the quest to secure a playoff spot and win the organization's first World Series title. The M's enter play on Thursday at 57-52 and in second place in the American League West, but they are tied for the third and final wild card spot with the Texas Rangers, who they will see for four games this weekend at T-Mobile Park.
And I know it's not popular, but Mariners fans need to give Jerry Dipoto some credit. Dipoto went out and acquired the two biggest impact bats on the market, and he didn't give up any contributing major league talent, and he didn't give up any of the Top 100 prospects that we've grown attached to.
He didn't trade Ryan Sloan, he didn't trade Jonny Farmelo, or Lazaro Montes, or Colt Emerson, or even Michael Arroyo. He traded away a lottery ticket in Jeter Martinez and two players that profile as relievers in Juan Bergos and Hunter Cranton. The return for Naylor included the No. 13 and No. 16 prospects in the organization.
Take a bow, Jerry Dipoto. Making your current team better without impacting your future is the trade deadline dream. He accomplished it. Even if the Mariners end up burned by one of those prospects down the road, they've kept all the guys that can overshadow it. They once traded away Pablo Lopez, but have you really been worried about it since? Probably not, since they have Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo.
It's been easy to rag on the Mariners because of their lack of success, and the 54 percent comments, and the paltry offseasons, but Dipoto got this one right, similar to last season when he acquired Randy Arozarena, Justin Turner and Yimi Garcia at the deadline.
The players still have to go out and perform, but the front office has done its part.
