Brady's Spin: Major League Baseball is Hurting Seattle Mariners in Big Regard
According to Seattle Times reporter Adam Jude, the appeal for Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has not been scheduled yet.
Robles, who is facing a 10-game suspension for throwing his bat at a pitcher while on a minor league rehab assignment, has now played three games since being activated off the injured list. He's gone 2-for-12 with two RBIs, but the Mariners have won two of the last three games.
And while it's been nice to see Robles on the field for three games, especially against left-handed pitchers, it's clear that Major League Baseball needs to get on with the process. The Mariners deserve to know what's happening so they can move forward with the playoff chase.
Wanting Robles for September
The Mariners would like to have Robles back for as much of September as possible. An important part of their roster, he's a solid hitter and an excellent runner. He can certainly be a big help to Seattle in the final month of the season, but the longer this appeals process drags out, the more likely he is to serve suspension in September, making him potentially unavailable for important games.
For instance, the Mariners have a critical three-game series against the Royals (Sept. 16-18) and another against the Astros (Sept. 19-21). Having Robles available for those series is paramount, and the team would like him to have played before those series as well to avoid rust. Serving the suspension sooner rather than later makes that plausible.
Rest of roster impact
The rest of the roster, and the Mariners, deserve to know how they are impacted in the wake of Robles's absence. Does Dominic Canzone assume the every day right field position? Does Luke Raley receive more playing time? Do the Mariners need to make an additional roster move to get Leody Taveras or Samad Taylor to Seattle?
How about Miles Mastrobuoni, Leo Rivas or Harry Ford?
Having to play a man down without Robles, the Mariners will have decisions to make, and they can't make them until the case is heard.
Robles's rise
A former top prospect, Robles won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. He hit 17 homers that season and also stole 28 bases. However, he hit just .220 in the COVID 2020 season and .203 in 2021. He saw his role reduced in Washington and was eventually released in 2024.
He found a home with Seattle, hitting .328 over 77 games and stealing 30 bases. He earned a two-year contract extension that expires after the 2026 campaign.
What's next
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 71-61 and in possession of the third wild card spot. Right-hander Dylan Cease is on the mound for the San Diego Padres, so Robles could head back to the bench in favor of Canzone or Raley.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the aggressive managing of Dan Wilson on Monday night, the M's position in the playoff race, and the concern over Bryce Miller's return. Also, Cal Raleigh hits home run No. 50 and we are joined by Joe Doyle of OverSlotBaseball.com. CLICK HERE:
HANCOCK TIME?: Emerson Hancock is now throwing 99 mph as he transitions to a reliever at Triple-A Tacoma. This could be a game-changing development for him, and for the Mariners. CLICK HERE:
QUESTION TIME: With the roster expansion for Sept. 1 looming, the Mariners have one big question, which factors into answering all other questions. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.