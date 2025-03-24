Brady's Spin: Mitch Haniger Was a Great Seattle Mariner Who Deserves to Be Appreciated
Look, let's understand something. Two things can be true at the same time. And often, they are, even in a world of "hot takes" and "my way or the highway" thinking.
Such is the case with the Seattle Mariners and Mitch Haniger.
On one hand, the Mariners release of Haniger on Sunday is totally justified. At 34 with a declining skillset, he didn't really have a place on this roster. He's not the defender, or the offensive piece, that Julio Rodriguez, Victor Robles or Randy Arozarena are in the outfield. Mitch Garver is a better option as the right-handed designated hitter, and Rowdy Tellez is seemingly a better option as a designated hitter against righties.
But on the other hand, don't let the end distract you from appreciating what Mitch Haniger was to the Seattle Mariners.
First, on the field, he was an All-Star. His 2018 season with 26 homers and 93 RBIs was special. In the last year pre-rebuild, Haniger paired with Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager to make up a quartet of power hitters.
His 2021 season was even better: As the M's started to come out of their rebuild and pushed for the playoffs, he provided 39 homers and 100 RBIs. His hit in Game 161of that year is a defining moment of M's baseball over the last five years.
And in the clubhouse, Haniger is owed another debt of gratitude. His famously great work ethic likely set the bar for future Mariners who are now a core part of the this roster. While I wasn't in the clubhouse specifically, I can imagine that J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh each owe something to Mitch Haniger.
He helped usher in a new standard, and while we all wish the Mariners would win more, this has been a winning era of M's baseball.
And we have Mitch Haniger, in part, to thank.
So, sure, Haniger doesn't fit on this team anymore. But he fits in the organization forever.
Two things can be true at the same time.
