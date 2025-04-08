Brady's Spin: Here's The Real Issue For the Seattle Mariners in 2025
The Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Monday night at T-Mobile Park. With the win, the M's are now 4-7 on the year. They are in last place in the American League West.
After watching this team play 11 games this year, it's pretty clear what the overall problem is. Sure, the rotation hasn't been as strong, and the batting average with runners in scoring position is putrid, but that stuff will normalize over time. The real issue? It is the lack of depth.
Most people want to complain about the roster, but to me, that's not really the issue. I maintain that if the Mariners were completely healthy, they'd be a team that could win 88-90 games, but the problem is that they are not completely healthy. The roster is not built to withstand attrition, which is what it's experiencing right now.
Not having George Kirby in the starting rotation has caused the Mariners to lose two games already. His lack of availability has caused the bullpen to be taxed, and the lower-leverage guys in the 'pen have really struggled. Trent Thornton and Gregory Santos have been thrust into late-innings roles they may not be ready for and team is clearly desperate to get Matt Brash and Troy Taylor back.
Furthermore, you've seen the way the lineup looks when Jorge Polanco is not in it, and now we'll get to see what it looks like without Victor Robles. The M's roster has felt like a house of cards all offseason, and now that house is already being severely tested.
That's the real problem.
