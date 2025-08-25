Brady's Spin: Seattle Mariners Make Seemingly Good Decision with Victor Robles
The Seattle Mariners are officially going to lose outfielder Victor Robles to suspension any day now. Originally suspended 10 games for throwing a bat at pitcher Joey Estes while on a minor league rehab assignment, Robles is currently appealing. The hope is that he can get it down to eight games or so, though that is not a guarantee.
The Mariners faced a difficult decision with Robles in the wake of the suspension. Were they going to bring him before he had gotten the 40-50 rehab at-bats they wanted, and then have to play a man down on the roster? Or were they going to wait until rosters expanded on Sept. 1, alleviating the affects of being a man down, but not having access to him until later on in September?
It appears the M's have gotten a little bit of the best of both worlds.
Making use against lefties
The Mariners are in a stretch of three straight games against left-handed starters. Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez started for the Athletics on Saturday and Sunday, while JP Sears gets the ball for the Padres on Monday. The Mariners are more neutralized against left-handed pitchers, so having Robles in for at least those three games helps the offense with those struggles. He had a two-RBI single in Sunday's 11-4 win. It's an added bonus that he's here while Dominic Canzone is currently battling an injury issue after being hit by a pitch last week.
Splitting the difference
Let's just say that Robles has to begin serving his suspension on Tuesday. Of course it's a hypothetical, but if that's the case, the Mariners will have to play a man down for just five days in August, and then five games in September. That's one way to mitigate the affects of playing a man down, while also getting Robles back for more of September as the playoff chase heats up.
Additional rehab
Robles has taken eight total at-bats in the first two games with the Mariners. If he gets another four on Monday, he'll have 41 total at-bats between the minor league rehab and this major league stint, which puts him in the target zone that the Mariners wanted anyways.
The Mariners will take on the Padres at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday.
