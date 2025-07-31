BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Acquire All-Star Third Baseman From Arizona Diamondbacks
The Seattle Mariners have officially reunited with an All-Star third baseman after weeks of speculation.
The Mariners acquired 2025 All-Star Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, pending medical review. News of the deal was first broke by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Suarez played with Seattle from 2022-23. He helped lead the Mariners to the playoffs in 2022. The organization snapped its 21-year postseason drought that season.
In his two seasons in the Pacific Northwest, Suarez scored 144 times in 312 games and has hit 53 doubles, two triples and 53 home runs with 183 RBIs. He slashed .234/.327/.423 with a .751 OPS.
Seattle traded Suarez to Arizona in return for current M's major league reliever Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala on Nov. 22, 2023. The move was considered a salary-dumping trade for the Mariners at the time.
The 12-year veteran made his second career All-Star Game this season. He's scored 64 runs in 106 games and has hit 19 doubles and 36 home runs with 87 RBIs. He's slashed .248/.320/.576 with an .896 OPS. He is the first player in MLB history with 35 or more home runs to be traded in-season.
Suarez's 36 homers are fifth in the major leagues and his 87 RBIs are tied for first with his former, and now current teammate, Cal Raleigh.
Suarez was asked about trade rumors by the Seattle Times' Scott Hanson during the All-Star Break. In the interview, Suarez said "part of (his) heart" is still with Seattle.
Suarez made a huge impact on the Mariners in just his two seasons with the team. He coined the "good vibes only" mantra, which can still be seen in the team clubhouse.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OPTION VETERAN RELIEVER TO MAKE ROOM FOR NEW TRADE ACQUISITION: The Mariners sent right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers to make room for left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson. CLICK HERE
MARINERS HAVE ONE LESS COMPETITOR FOR ALL-STAR THIRD-BASEMAN: The Mariners will have one less club looking to acquire Eugenio Suarez after the Cincinnati Reds made a deal Wednesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACQUIRE LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER FROM PIRATES: The Mariners added southpaw Caleb Ferguson to their bullpen in return for minor league pitcher Jeter Martinez on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.