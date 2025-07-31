Seattle Mariners Option Veteran Reliever to Make Room For Trade Acquisition
The Seattle Mariners didn't waste anytime making room for their new trade acquisition.
The Mariners traded for left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson in return for minor league right-handed pitcher Jeter Martinez on Wednesday.
Ferguson reported to Seattle on Wednesday befre the team's series finale against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif. In a corresponding move, the Mariners optioned right-handed reliever Jackson Kowar to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Kowar was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Dec. 3, 2023.
Kowar had spent his entire time with Seattle on the injured list due to Tommy John surgery until he was activated May 28. He's been optioned to Tacoma two respective times since, including Wednesday.
Kowar has posted a 1.54 ERA with nine strikeouts in 11.2 innings pitched across nine appearances with the major league club this year. He has a 2.81 ERA with 16 strikeouts across as many innings pitched in 18 appearances (two starts) with the Rainiers.
Ferguson is an eight-year veteran and pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2018-23. He's played for the New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Pirates since. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Pittsburgh before this season.
Ferguson has a 3.74 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched across 45 outings with the Pirates.
Ferguson will provide a boost to the Mariners' middle-inning relief unit while Kowar will continue to be a valuable depth arm for Seattle for the rest of the season.
