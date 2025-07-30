Seattle Mariners Have One Less Competitor For All-Star Third Baseman
There's one day left until the 2025 MLB trade deadline, which takes place at 3 p.m. PT on July 31, and the Seattle Mariners reportedly have a lot of irons in the fire.
The Mariners knocked down the first domino in trade deadline season by acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 24. Since then, Seattle has been involved in discussions involving Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and several high-leverage relievers.
The Mariners added a piece to their bullpen by acquiring left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the PIttsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, and they have one less competitor in the sweepstakes for Suarez.
The Cincinnati Reds acquired third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pirates, also on Wednesday, which takes them out of the running for Suarez. The Reds were rumored to have interest in the 2025 All-Star. Suarez played for Cincinnati from 2015-21.
Per MLB insider Mark Feinsand, Seattle and the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies are still in play to acquire Suarez. The Milwaukee Brewers are also rumored to have interest in him.
Suarez has also played for the Tigers and the Mariners. It's been reported that Arizona is looking for an MLB player and top 100 prospects in return for him.
In two seasons with Seattle from 2022-23, Suarez has scored 144 times in 312 games and has hit 53 doubles, two triples and 53 home runs with 183 RBIs. He slashed .234/.327/.423 with a .751 OPS.
Suarez has scored 64 runs in 106 games this season and has hit 19 doubles and 36 home runs with 87 RBIs. He's slashed .248/.320/.576 with an .896 OPS.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ACQUIRE LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER FROM PIRATES: The Mariners added southpaw Caleb Ferguson to their bullpen in return for minor league pitcher Jeter Martinez on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SHORTSTOP GOING THROUGH DOWN STRETCH: Mariners veteran J.P. Crawford is in the middle of a slump after a great start to the season. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTFIELDER HITS HISTORIC MILESTONE IN LOSS: Randy Arozarena stole his 20th base of the season Tuesday, which placed him among an elite group of players. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.