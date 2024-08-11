Seattle Mariners Activate Franchise Star Julio Rodriguez From Injured List
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners got their franchise star back.
The Mariners officially activated Julio Rodriguez off the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Ryan Bliss to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move ahead of the team's Sunday Night Baseball clash against the New York Mets.
Rodriguez has been out with a high ankle sprain that he suffered on July 21 against the Houston Astros. Rodriguez was hurt trying to make a play on a fly ball and collided with the wall in the outfield.
ESPN's Buster Olney first reported that Rodriguez was expected to be activated on Sunday morning.
Subsequent reports from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude said that Rodriguez would test out his ankle pregame and would be activated if everything went well.
Jude also reported that Rodriguez went up to team officials after Seattle's win on Friday against the Mets and "expressed his desire" to be in the starting lineup on Sunday.
Rodriguez still isn't 100% in his recovery and doesn't have full ability in running and linear moves. He'll be used as a designated hitter for Sunday against New York.
Rodriguez was batting .263 with 11 home runs in 37 RBIs in 100 games before his injury. He was hitting .375 with four home runs and eight RBIs in July before he got hurt.
When Rodriguez will be in the lineup — it will be an almost brand-new offense than what it was when he injured.
Since Rodriguez got hurt — the Mariners traded for Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner. Victor Robles was just starting to find his stride with the offense when Rodriguez went down. He's been filling in at center field for Rodriguez and is now the de facto lead-off man for Seattle.
It will be interesting to see how Rodriguez does coming off such a long layoff with a brand new offense.
But Rodriguez is back. And that makes the latest edition of Sunday Night Baseball more intriguing than it already was.
