BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Earns All-Star Game Start
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who earned his first career All-Star selection on Wednesday night.
'The Big Dumper,' earned the second-most votes in the American League in the first round of voting, and then beat out Alejandro Kirk of the Blue Jays in the final round to earn the nod. Raleigh got 72 percent of the vote to Kirk's 28.
It's been an incredible season for Raleigh, who leads the major leagues in home runs with 33 entering play on Wednesday. He's just one home run off his career-high (34), which was set last year.
In addition to his power, Raleigh also leads the major leagues in RBIs with 71, and he helms the M's pitching staff. He is the first catcher in Mariners history to be named an All-Star Game starter, and he's also the first M's player to start the All-Star Game since Nelson Cruz in 2015.
In addition to his All-Star Game selection, Raleigh will be participating in the Home Run Derby, which is the Monday before the All-Star Game. He'll look to become the second Mariners player to win the Derby, following Ken Griffey Jr., who won it three times.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 44-41 and in second place in the American League West. They are seven games behind the Houston Astros, but they currently have a hold on the third and final wild card spot.
Seattle last made the playoffs in 2022, advancing to the American League Division Series.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Monday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, and the big homestand that begins on Monday against the Royals and Pirates. Furthermore, what's the future for Randy Arozarena in Seattle, and we're joined by M's top prospect Colt Emerson, who is the No. 16 prospect in baseball. CLICK HERE:
IN THE RECORD BOOKS: After a solid, six-inning start on Monday night, George Kirby is in the company of some Mariners' legends. CLICK HERE:
MILESTONE RANDY: Randy Arozarena hit his 100th career home run on Monday night, becoming the third M's player to accomplish the feat this season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.