BREAKING: Seattle Mariners, Catcher Cal Raleigh Finalize 6-Year Contract
One of the Seattle Mariners core players is staying in the Pacific Northwest for the next several years.
ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Platinum Glove-winning catcher Cal Raleigh and the Mariners agreed to a new six-year, $105 million contract ($17.5 million AAV) that will make Raleigh one of the three highest-paid catchers in the game.
J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies) and Salvador Perez are the only catchers with higher annual salaries than Raleigh's new contract. Realmuto is making $23.1 million annually and Perez is earning $20.5 million.
Per a report from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, the deal will begin this season. It will cover what would have beeen the final two years of arbitration for Raleigh in 2026-27 and continue through 2030.
Raleigh was arguably the best catcher in the league in 2024. He won the Gold and Platinum Glove awards and was a finalist for a Silver Slugger. He hit .220 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs. His 34th homer was the 93rd of his career, which set an MLB record for the most home runs by a catcher through their first four seasons. It was also a team record for the most by a player in their first four years with the team. He passed Hall of Famer Mike Piazza and "Mr. Mariner" Alvin Davis, respectively, for those records.
Raleigh is one of the faces of Seattle with franchise superstar Julio Rodriguez. With this new deal, the organization has both locked down through at least 2030.
The Mariners also still have arguably the best pitching staff in baseball.
The franchise has its core. Now it's a matter of taking advantage of it. The M's open the regular season on Thursday at home against the Athletics.
