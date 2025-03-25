Former Seattle Mariners Ace Pitcher James Paxton Speaks About His Retirement
SEATTLE, Wa. -- Longtime Seattle Mariners veteran James Paxton retired this offseason after 12 years in the major leagues. He made his debut in 2013 with the Mariners after being selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Draft.
The Mariners on SI team caught up with him this week at the team's Opening Week Warm-Up.
"The decision to stop playing — it's weird (to) not be in spring training right now getting ready for a new season," Paxton said. "But my family's ready for me to be home. And it's nice to be spending so much more time with them and looking forward to the next chapter."
In two stints with Seattle from 2013-18 and 2021, Paxton put together a 3.42 ERA with 619 strikeouts in 583.2 inning pitched across 103 starts.
In addition to speaking with us, 'The Big Maple' also held a Q&A with fans, talking positively about the team's current starting rotation.
"They've really built it up," Paxton said. "It's an incredible staff. They've done a great job with bringing in guys like Luis Castillo. And then just the development. Bringing up their young guys like Kirby and Woo. Amazing talent and I'm excited to watch it. Watching Logan (Gilbert) grow as a pitcher has been really fun."
Paxton's second stint with the Mariners lasted just 2021, but he continued to follow Gilbert after he departed. Paxton pitched with the Boston Red Sox organization and with the Los Angeles Dodgers are leaving Seattle.
"I've been keeping an eye on him, even though I was still playing," Paxton said. "I knew what he was doing. And just the constant growth that he showed, it was fun to watch him."
Gilbert will get his first Opening Day start on Thursday when the Mariners host the Athletics at T-Mobile Park.
