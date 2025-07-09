BREAKING: Seattle Mariners and Yankees Set to Resume Play After Odd Rain Delay
UPDATE, 5:50 p.m. PT: The game is set to re-start. Warren will remain on the mound for the Yankees, while no one appears to be throwing in the bullpen to replace Gilbert.
NEW YORK - The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees entered a rain delay at 5:15 p.m. PT on Tuesday afternoon, a most inopportune time for the M's.
In a scoreless game in the top of the fifth inning, the Mariners have runners at first and third with two outs. J.P. Crawford is at the plate, and he has a 2-1 count.
Anecdotally, I can't really a recall a game going to rain delay mid at-bat. Crawford seemed befuddled as well, as he stood near home plate for several seconds once the grounds crew came on the field to put the tarp on.
At this point, there's no set time on how long the rain delay will last, but the Mariners are hoping it won't be long, as they'd like to bring Logan Gilbert back out on the mound. He's thrown four scoreless innings on just 51 pitches and appeared set to go deep into this one, saving the bullpen some innings at the start of this six-game road trip.
However, the longer this goes, the less likely he is to return.
Seattle has four hits in this game: Singles from Crawford, Cole Young, Luke Raley and Ben Williamson.
The Yankees have just one, a single from Cody Bellinger.
The Mariners entered play at 48-42 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. The Yankees are 49-41 and in the first spot.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday and Thursday, and we'll have more information on this as it becomes available.
