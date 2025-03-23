BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Make Shocking Decision with Highly-Paid Outfielder
The Seattle Mariners made a somewhat shocking decision by releasing outfielder Mitch Haniger on Sunday.
The team's PR group made the announcement on social media.
From a team-issued press release:
“Mitch has been a significant part of Mariners history and will be missed,” Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said. “The day he arrived for his first spring training back in 2017, he established himself as one of the most focused, prepared, and hardest working players I’ve ever been around. We all appreciate the many ways he’s made us all better, on the field and off.”
Haniger, 34, will now look for another opportunity as he's headed into the ninth full season of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Mariners and San Francisco Giants. A career .250 hitter, he was an All-Star for the M's in 2018 and hit 39 homers back in 2021. He hit only .208 last season with 12 homers and 44 RBI. He hadn't played since March 8 because of shoulder discomfort.
Unfortunately, he's battled several injuries throughout his career that have robbed him of his true prime. Despite that, he's been one of the more revered Mariners since arriving before the 2017 season. His base hit to keep the Mariners' playoff hopes alive in 2021 is one of the great moments of the last five years of Mariners baseball.
The Mariners will still owe him $15.5 million this season, and though the financial aspect will likely hurt ownership and the front office, it does open the roster and allow for more flexibility.
The Mariners open the regular season on Thursday. We'll have more reaction to this story throughout the day, and we'll dedicate a significant amount of Tuesday's "Refuse to Lose" podcast to this news.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Buster Olney interview from Thursday. Why are some people so down on Rowdy Tellez being a member of the M's, and can the Nintendo partnership help the Mariners get back into the Japanese market? CLICK HERE:
KIRBY REPLACEMENT: The Mariners have named George Kirby's replacement in the starting rotation at the outset of the year. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.