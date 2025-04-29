BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Slugger Luke Raley Out Against Los Angeles Angels
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners injury problems continued to snowball on Wednesday. Outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley was was a late scratch from the lineup before the first of a two-game set against the Los Angeles Angels.
Raley was taking early batting practice and went down clutching his right side after a swing. He was checked out in the clubhouse and pulled from the lineup.
Raley's injury came just hours after Seattle placed utility player Dylan Moore on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
Raley is hitting .206 this season (14-for-68) with 10 runs, two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs in 24 games.
There was no immediate news on who would replace Raley in the lineup after he was scratched. The Mariners selected outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday after they placed Moore on the injured list. Utility player Miles Mastrobuoni, who was originally penciled in to start at second base, is also capable of playing right field.
Minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas was reportedly on his way to the ballpark as an emergency option, but no additional move is expected to be made Tuesday.
There was no confirmation on the severity of Raley's injury when he was scratched, but it would be a major hit if he was out for an extended period of time.
Mariners outfielder Victor Robles is out until at least around the All-Star break with a left shoulder fracture, which prompted Raley's move back to the outfield from first base. Moore's IL move was listed as retroactive to April 26, which means he won't be able to be activated until May 6.
