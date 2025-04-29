Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners concluded the first leg of a five-game homestand with a series win against the Miami Marlins. However, it wasn't all good news as the M's lost Logan Gilbert to the 15-day injured list with a right flexor tendon strain.
Seattle will now turn toward the second leg of the homestead against its American League West rivals, the Los Angeles Angels.
Here's the pitching matchups for the upcoming two-game set between the Mariners and Angels:
Tuesday, April 29 — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Jack Kochanowicz (Los Angeles)
Miller was originally scheduled to start the series finale against the Marlins on Sunday. He received two extra days of rest after Logan Evans was called up for his major league debut Sunday and Seattle's off-day Monday. That rest will likely help Miller, who's been pitching through some admitted soreness. Miller had his shortest outing of the season against the Boston Red Sox on April 22. He threw 4.2 innings, struck out four, walked four and allowed four earned runs on five hits. He's yet to go six innings in any of his five starts this season.
Kochanowicz has had an inconsistent season. He's had allowed at least two earned runs and four hits in all five of his starts this season. He had a quality start in his last outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 23. He pitched six innings, struck out three, walked one and allowed two earned runs on eight hits.
Wednesday, April 30 — Emerson Hancock (Seattle) vs. Tyler Anderson (Los Angeles)
Hancock had a poor first start of the season against the Detroit Tigers on March 31. Since he was brought back up to the major league roster April 17, he's made two starts and has significantly improved from his first outing of 2025. Hancock had one of the best starts of his career against the Red Sox on April 23. He fanned seven batters in six innings, walked two and allowed two earned runs on five hits.
Anderson, the ace of Los Angeles' pitching staff, has had a solid first five starts of 2025.
He last pitched against the Pirates on April 24 and threw six innings. He struck out one batter and allowed two earned runs on six hits (two home runs). He had two shutout starts before then.
