Broadcasters Calls of J.P. Crawford's Walk-Off Home Run Will Give Seattle Mariners Fans Chills
J.P. Crawford hit a walk-off two-run home run on Friday night, lifting the Seattle Mariners to a 4-3 win against the division rival Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park.
The blast in the bottom of the ninth inning was the first walk-off homer of Crawford's career, and lifted the M's to their second win in as many nights. As they chase the playoffs for the first time since 2022, they are now 59-52 and in sole possession of the third and final wild card spot.
Furthermore, they are two games ahead of Texas, who is the first team out of the playoff picture.
Crawford certainly met the moment on the field, and two M's broadcasters met the moment in the booth.
The television side
Popular M's broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith had the call on ROOT sports, paired with Ryan Rowland-Smith. Here's how it looked and sounded:
Goldsmith has assumed the full-time job on television in the wake of Dave Sims's departure for New York at the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.
The radio side
Longtime radio personality Rick Rizzs, beloved by M's fans, also delivered an iconic call. Here's how it sounded on Seattle Sports 710:
Seattle overcame a 3-1 deficit to win this game, giving them eight consecutive wins over Texas at T-Mobile Park, dating back to last season.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. Right-hander Luis Castillo will pitch for Seattle while Merrill Kelly toes the rubber for the Rangers.
He was just acquired at the trade deadline.
