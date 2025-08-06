Bryan Woo of Seattle Mariners on Verge of Tying Future Hall of Famer in Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners toppled the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park, moving to 61-53 on the season.
With the win, Seattle is still just three games back in the American League West race, and they have assumed the No. 2 spot in the wild card race, at one game ahead of the New York Yankees. They are 2.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the top wild card spot.
Tuesday's win was highlighted by power, as the M's got home runs from Dominic Canzone, Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, however Bryan Woo was also stellar on the mound.
The All-Star right-hander went seven innings, giving up just one run on two hits. He walked none and struck out nine. His seven-inning effort means he is now just one outing shy of tying future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw in baseball history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most consecutive starts of at least 6 innings to start season, last 10 seasons:
2019 Clayton Kershaw: 23
2025 Bryan Woo: 22 *active
Woo’s is the longest such season-opening streak in Mariners history
Being near Kershaw in any category is a great accomplishment as he's one of the most dominant pitchers of the 21st century. A surefire Hall of Famer, he's pitching in his 18th year with the Dodgers right now, and he sits at 5-2 with a 3.29 ERA.
Beyond Kershaw, Woo is also chasing some M's history, according to Langs:
Most consecutive starts of at least 6 innings in a season, Mariners history:
2010 Felix Hernandez: 27
1995 Randy Johnson: 25
2011 Felix Hernandez: 23
2025 Bryan Woo: 22 *active
Woo’s is the longest such season-opening streak in Mariners history
Woo is now 9-6 with a 3.02 ERA on the season. He's struck out 136 batters in 140.0 innings and has a WHIP of just 0.94.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday as they take on the White Sox at 6:40 p.m. PT.
