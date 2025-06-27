Inside The Mariners

Buster Olney of ESPN Now Thinks Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Can Win MVP Award

Speaking on the latest edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, the popular insider said it's no longer a foregone conclusion that Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees captures the prestigious award.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a RBI single against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field on June 24.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a RBI single against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field on June 24. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Several weeks ago, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney told the Refuse to Lose podcast that Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh couldn't win the American League MVP Award because it was a foregone conclusion that Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees would repeat as the winner of the award.

Well, this week, Olney has changed his tune, telling us that he thinks Raleigh absolutely CAN win the award and become the first Mariners player to win MVP since Ichiro Suzuki did in 2001.

Okay, ​can ​you ​go ​back ​and ​find ​those ​tapes ​where ​I ​told ​you ​that ​and ​just ​burn ​them? ​ ​Because ​I'm ​ready ​to ​take ​that ​off ​the ​table. ​I'm ​ready ​to sit ​here ​and ​go: 'You ​know ​I ​was ​wrong.' ​Cal ​Raleigh ​has ​now ​made ​this ​a ​fight, ​and ​made ​this ​an ​open ​competition ​because ​of ​what ​he's ​doing ​offensively, ​like ​to ​me, now it's a ​legitimate ​competition. ​It's Cal Raleigh vs. Judge ​for ​the ​American ​League ​MVP. ​Look, ​if ​you're ​a ​shortstop, ​or ​if ​you're ​a ​catcher, ​and ​you're ​having ​a ​great ​season, ​and ​you ​have ​defensive ​impact, ​and ​you're ​having ​a ​great ​season ​offensively, ​that ​puts ​you ​in ​a ​different ​category. ​As ​great ​as ​Judge ​is -- ​maybe ​the ​greatest ​right-handed ​hitter ​that ​we've ​ever ​seen -- ​and ​I ​know ​he's ​taken ​a ​step back ​in ​recent ​weeks, and ​his ​offensive ​numbers ​are ​coming ​down, but ​when ​you ​have ​a ​catcher ​like ​Cal ​Raleigh ​doing ​what ​he's ​doing, ​then ​he's ​going ​to ​be ​in ​consideration...

Entering play on Friday, Raleigh is leading the major leagues in home runs with 32. He's also got 69 RBIs and is hitting .275.

