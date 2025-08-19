Philadelphia Phillies Make Move That Could Spell Trouble For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are attempting to find smooth ground on what has been a bumpy road trip entering Tuesday.
The Mariners lost respective three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets, and lost 12-7 in Game 1 of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
Seattle can still salvage the road trip and the series if it wins the final two games against Philadelphia, but that task will be significantly harder after a recent roster move.
The Phillies reinstated left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado from the restricted list. Alvarado served an 80-game suspension, which began May 18, due to violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug (PED) policy.
Alvarado has been one of the best high-leverage relievers in baseball for the last several seasons. Before his suspension was levied, he had a 2.70 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched across 10 appearances. He registered five holds and was a perfect 7-for-7 in save opportunities with a 4-1 record.
After Game 1 of the series, Alvarado's reintroduction to the bullpen could minimize the amount of opportunities the Mariners have against Philadelphia's pitching staff.
All seven of Seattle's runs in Game 1 came in two innings. Three of the runs came in the top of the ninth, against Phillies reliever Nolan Hoffman, who made his major league debut that game and was optioned Triple-A to make room for Alvarado on the roster.
If Seattle is able to keep the game closer in Games 2 and/or 3, those late-game runs could be a lot harder to come by.
Game 2 of the series will begin at 3:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
