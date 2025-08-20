Seattle Mariners Prospect Michael Arroyo Leading Minor League Baseball in Painful Category
The Seattle Mariners' farm system has been one of the best in baseball this season, and that's reflected in how the organization is represented on various top 100 lists (nine per MLB Pipeline; eight per Baseball America).
But unfortunately, it's not all good news for the M's top prospects.
Second baseman Michael Arroyo, who is currently playing for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, was hit by a pitch in the Travelers' 4-0 loss Tuesday to the Springfield Cardinals. It was the 31st time that Arroyo (No. 61 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 60 Baseball America top 100) has been hit by a pitch this season, which leads minor league baseball.
Seattle has two more prospects who rank in the top 15 in the minor leagues in hit by pitches — outfielder Cesar Quintas (23 HBP) and catcher Connor Dykstra (20 HBP). Quintas and Dykstra are ranked No. 7 and No. 12 in the minor leagues in hit by pitches, respectively, and are both assigned to the Single-A Modesto Nuts.
But when Arroyo does get the chance to swing the bat, he's been quite productive. He has scored 74 runs in 106 games this season, and has hit 23 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs with 51 RBIs. He's slashed .265/.407/.458 with an .865 OPS.
Quintas has scored 43 runs in 71 games and has 19 doubles, three triples and four homers with 42 RBIs. He's slashed .267/.386/.420 with an .806.
Dykstra has scored 29 times in 51 games this season and has hit 10 doubles, two triples and a home run with nine RBIs. He's slashed .209/.358/.313 with a .671 OPS.
Arroyo is projected to make his major league debut in 2026 and is one of several high-profile infield prospects in the M's system, including Colt Emerson and Cole Young, who is already up in the majors.
