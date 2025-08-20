Seattle Mariners Lose Third-Straight Series After 6-4 Loss to Philadelphia Phillies
The Seattle Mariners' rough road trip experienced another bump in a 6-4 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.
Tuesday marked the return of Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller after more than two months on the shelf due to right elbow inflammation.
Miller struck out four batters, walked two and allowed four earned runs on as many hits (including two home runs).
The first homer allowed by Miller marked an early lead for Philadelphia. It was solo shot hit by Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the first.
Seattle left fielder Randy Arozarena tied it up 1-1 with an RBI double in the top of the third, but the Phillies pulled away again in the bottom half of the inning.
Shortstop Trea Turner scored on an RBI sacrifice fly hit by first baseman Bryce Harper, and catcher J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single to bolster Philadelphia's lead to 3-1 through the third. Second baseman Bryson Stott hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to give the Phillies a 4-1 advantage.
"Always want to go out out and put up a zero every inning," Miller said in a postgame interview. " ... But overall I thought there were a lot of positives from today. I'd circle that third inning, the lead-off walk and then 0-2 to Turner, leave a slider up. If I don't walk the nine-hole (hitter) and execute the 0-2 slider, that inning looks different. ... I can live with the home runs, they were good pitches. ... Felt good. I'd say everything looks a lot better and felt a lot better than it felt before."
That score held until the top of the seventh. Right fielder Dylan Moore scored on a groundout hit by center fielder Julio Rodriguez and third baseman Eugenio Suarez hit a two-out, two-RBI double to tie the game 4-4.
The Mariners' seventh-inning spurt allowed them to turn to high-leverage reliever Matt Brash in the eighth, but Philadelphia was still able to find an opening.
Realmuto hit a two-run homer for the eventual final of 6-4.
Phillies star closer and 2025 trade acquisition Jhoan Duran retired Seattle in order in the top of the ninth.
"Tough one tonight," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "We talk about guys coming back and fighting all the way through, and guys certainly did that tonight, getting back into this game. ... For the most part, it was a good return for Bryce and tough one to lose tonight."
The M's remained 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and stayed tied with the Boston Red Sox for the second and third AL wild card spots when the game ended.
The Mariners will look to avoid the sweep in the series finale at 10:05 a.m. PT on Wednesday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Jesus Luzardo will start for Philadelphia.
