Cal Raleigh Discusses Relationship with Pitching Staff, Sense of Urgency on Refuse to Lose Podcast

Speaking in Peoria, Ariz., the Platinum Glove winner stopped by the show to talk about his offseason routine, the sense of urgency in Seattle Mariners camp and how he crafts a relationship with his pitching staff.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park in 2024. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park in 2024. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
PEORIA, Ariz. - The Seattle Mariners fell short of their ultimate goal in 2024, going 85-77 and missing the playoffs by one game for the second straight year.

That said, there were some great moments and performances along the way. The Mariners pitching staff retained relative health in order to lead the league in quality starts and have four players make 30 starts or more. Victor Robles became a household name in the second half of the season, igniting the offense at the top of the order.

And catcher Cal Raleigh put together a special season, hitting 34 homers and driving in 100 runs. He also won a Gold and Platinum Glove for his work behind the plate.

Raleigh has morphed into one of the best players on the team and a true team leader, and he joined our "Refuse to Lose" podcast at spring training to discuss several things, including his growth as a leader and how he goes about forging a connection with each pitcher on the staff.

Yeah, ​I ​think ​it's, it's ​your ​job ​to ​kind ​of ​understand ​who ​those ​guys ​are ​and ​what ​makes ​them ​go ​and ​what ​helps, ​what ​doesn't ​help, ​how ​they ​kind ​of ​respond ​to ​certain ​things. ​So ​it's ​your ​job ​to ​kind ​of ​understand ​them ​as ​people ​and ​as ​teammates, ​and ​you ​kind ​of ​go ​from ​there. ​And ​like ​I ​said, ​it ​just ​starts ​kind ​of ​with ​that ​relationship. ​And ​from ​there, ​you ​can ​kind ​of ​build ​off ​of ​it ​and ​understand how ​they ​operate.

