Cal Raleigh Discusses Relationship with Pitching Staff, Sense of Urgency on Refuse to Lose Podcast
PEORIA, Ariz. - The Seattle Mariners fell short of their ultimate goal in 2024, going 85-77 and missing the playoffs by one game for the second straight year.
That said, there were some great moments and performances along the way. The Mariners pitching staff retained relative health in order to lead the league in quality starts and have four players make 30 starts or more. Victor Robles became a household name in the second half of the season, igniting the offense at the top of the order.
And catcher Cal Raleigh put together a special season, hitting 34 homers and driving in 100 runs. He also won a Gold and Platinum Glove for his work behind the plate.
Raleigh has morphed into one of the best players on the team and a true team leader, and he joined our "Refuse to Lose" podcast at spring training to discuss several things, including his growth as a leader and how he goes about forging a connection with each pitcher on the staff.
Yeah, I think it's, it's your job to kind of understand who those guys are and what makes them go and what helps, what doesn't help, how they kind of respond to certain things. So it's your job to kind of understand them as people and as teammates, and you kind of go from there. And like I said, it just starts kind of with that relationship. And from there, you can kind of build off of it and understand how they operate.
You can listen to the full episode below, in which we also made two major announceme
