Cal Raleigh Makes Even More Insane Baseball History as Seattle Mariners Rout Red Sox
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continued his historic season on Tuesday, lifting the M's to an 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park.
Raleigh caught the shutout effort from Bryan Woo, Casey Legumina and Andres Munoz, and then also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a grand slam, a double and six RBIs. He also stole his eighth base of the season, the most ever in a single-season by an M's catcher.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Tonight the @Mariners' Cal Raleigh became the first player in MLB history to:
- drive in 6+ runs
- hit a grand slam
- steal a base
- outhit the entire opposing team
...all in the same game (since RBI became an official stat in 1920).
The Red Sox were held to just two hits in the defeat, and the Mariners moved past Boston in the wild card standings at 37-35.
Raleigh is now hitting .266 for the season and he leads the majors in home runs with 27, one more than Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.
The defending Platinum Glove winner in the American League, Raleigh has taken his game to another level, and he's primed to shatter his 34-homer mark from 2024.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon with a tough task in front of them. They'll send right-hander Luis Castillo to the mound against the electric Garrett Crochet.
Castillo is 4-4 with a 3.29 ERA while Crochet is 6-4 with a 2.24. He threw 8.1 innings of one-run ball in his last outing.
First pitch is 1:10 p.m. PT.
