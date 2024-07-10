Cal Raleigh Makes Seattle Mariners History with Big Game on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners defeated the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Tuesday night to open up a six-game road trip on the right foot.
The M's have now reached the 50-win plateau at 50-43. Because the Houston Astros also won, the Mariners still only lead Houston by 2.0 games in the American League West race.
The M's used the longball to their advantage in this one as they got a home run from Julio Rodriguez and two homers from catcher Cal Raleigh.
Raleigh hit a pair of two-run homers, one from each side of the plate, to make some M's team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Cal Raleigh leads all catchers in @MLB with 73 home runs since the beginning of the 2022 season.
Cal Raleigh - 73
Salvador Perez - 60
Will Smith - 58
Raleigh's 16 home runs this season are most by a catcher in @Mariners history prior to the All-Star Break.
Raleigh went 3-for-5 in the win, adding a double in the ninth inning. Though he's only hitting .210 for the year, his power is tremendous and Tuesday was a good reminder of how valuable he can be to the offense.
After the second homer, he now has 17 for the season, extending his own lead in team history. He's got a team-high 55 RBI as well. The big night moved his OPS over .700 to .709.
The Mariners and Padres will play again on Wednesday afternoon with the first pitch coming at 3:40 p.m. PT. Given that it's a day game after a night game, it wouldn't be shocking to see Raleigh DH with Mitch Garver behind the plate.
Bryce Miller is pitching.
