Cal Raleigh of Seattle Mariners is Getting Home Run Derby Advice From Unexpected Source
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is reportedly taking Home Run Derby advice from an unlikely source in Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.
Raleigh made the revelation to Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 on Tuesday as he began prepping for the event. Witt finished second in the contest a season ago, and is in town this week as the Mariners host the Royals at T-Mobile Park. He lost to former Mariners' outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who is now playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Raleigh, 28, has put up one of the best first halves in baseball history, and is a major reason why the Mariners are in playoff contention at this point in the season. Raleigh is hitting .272 with 33 home runs and 71 RBIs. He is just one home run from tying his career-high, which was set last season. He's a lock to be an All-Star, but it's just a question of if he'll be the starter for the American League.
A five-year veteran, Raleigh is a career .227 hitter with 126 homers. This is by far the best batting average of his career, as his previous high was .232 (2023), and it's just another facet of his game that has improved in 2025.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 44-41 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They'll take on the Royals again on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert (SEA) pitches against Noah Cameron (KC).
