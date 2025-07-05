Cal Raleigh of Seattle Mariners is Now Chasing Barry Bonds in Baseball History
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continued his historic season on Friday afternoon, hitting two home runs as the M's beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 at T-Mobile Park.
The home runs were the 34th and 35th of Raleigh's season and gives him a bigger advantage over Aaron Judge (32) in the home run race. Already slated to start the All-Star Game for the American League this month, Raleigh will also participate in the Home Run Derby.
He'll look to become just the second M's player ever to win the Derby, joining Ken Griffey Jr., and now he's also chasing Barry Bonds in general home run prowess.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Most home runs in a season before All-Star break:
2001 Barry Bonds: 39
2013 Chris Davis: 37
1998 Mark McGwire: 37
1969 Reggie Jackson: 37
2025 Cal Raleigh: 35
2001 Luis Gonzalez: 35
1998 Ken Griffey Jr.: 35
Bonds hit 73 home runs in that 2001 season, the most prolific home run season of all-time. As for Raleigh, he's putting up the most prolific home run season ever by a catcher, and he's also on pace to have the best home run season ever by a Mariners player. Griffey hit 56 in both 1997 and 1998.
The 35 home runs are already a career-high for Raleigh, who hit 34 in 2024. At 74 RBIs, he's on track to break his personal RBI record of 100, also set last year.
The M's enter play on Saturday at 46-42 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They'll play the Pirates again at 7:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MOST RECENT PODCAST IS OUT: The Refuse to Lose podcast is on a July 4th holiday hiatus until Tuesday, July 8, but we invite you to listen to our most recent episode, featuring M's top prospect Colt Emerson. CLICK HERE:
RUNNING INTO RECORD BOOKS: Julio Rodriguez recorded his 100th career stolen base this week, putting himself in some elite M's history. CLICK HERE:
ROWDY FINDS NEW HOME: Rowdy Tellez, who hit 11 homers for the M's this season, has signed on with the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.