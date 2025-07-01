Cal Raleigh of Seattle Mariners Just Joined Elite Hall of Famers in Baseball History
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh joined an unbelievable group of Hall of Famers in American League history by hitting his 33rd home run of the season on Monday night as the Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 at T-Mobile Park.
Per Mariners PR on social media:
List of American League players with 33+ home runs in team's first 84 games:
Babe Ruth (2x, 1921, '28)
Jimmie Foxx (1932)
Roger Maris (1961)
Reggie Jackson (1969)
Ken Griffey Jr. (2x, 1994, '98)
CAL RALEIGH (2025 -- first catcher ever)
Griffey is arguably the greatest player in franchise history, and each of those players has a plaque in Cooperstown, proving just how special what Raleigh has done this year is.
Raleigh will represent the Mariners at the Home Run Derby later this month in Atlanta, and it's a foregone conclusion that he'll be in the All-Star Game as well, though the official rosters won't come out until the weekend.
In addition to Raleigh's home run, the M's got two blasts from Randy Arozarena, which were the 100th and 101st of his career. Raleigh hit the 100-homer threshold earlier this season.
Seattle enters play on Tuesday at 44-40 and in second place in the American League West. Though they are six games back of the Astros in the division, they do have a handle on the wild card race, for now, as they own the third and final spot.
The M's will be back in action Tuesday night when they host the Royals again at 6:40 p.m. PT. Emerson Hancock (SEA) pitches against Michael Lorenzen (KC).
