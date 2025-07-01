Cal Raleigh of Seattle Mariners Just Joined Elite Hall of Famers in Baseball History

List of American League players with 33+ home runs in team's first 84 games:



Babe Ruth (2x, 1921, '28)

Jimmie Foxx (1932)

Roger Maris (1961)

Reggie Jackson (1969)

Ken Griffey Jr. (2x, 1994, '98)

CAL RALEIGH (2025 -- first catcher ever)



🍑 https://t.co/zpnvRggj1j 🍑