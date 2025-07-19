Cal Raleigh Puts Up Numbers Not Seen in Last 15 Years of Baseball History with Another Steal
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continued his historic season on Friday night as the M's beat the Houston Astros 6-1 at T-Mobile Park. However, this time he wasn't making history with his bat, he was making it with his legs.
Raleigh stole his 11th base of the season in a four-run eighth inning, becoming the first American League catcher to steal that many bases in a season since Jason Kendall in 2010 (Kansas City Royals). That note came from Mariners PR.
Raleigh went 1-for-4 with an RBI single as well, as the M's moved to 52-45. They've won seven of their last 10 games and four in a row to get within four games of the Astros in the American League West.
The reigning Home Run Derby champion, Raleigh is having a season for the ages. His 38 home runs lead the major leagues, and his 83 RBIs pace the American League. He's also hitting .259, which is outpacing his career average by 33 points.
Beyond Raleigh, the Mariners got another home run from Randy Arozarena, who has hit 10 in his last 14 games. and they also got an RBI single from JP Crawford. Luis Castillo threw 6.2 scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 3.21 for the season. He gave up only three hits.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. The Mariners will send rookie Logan Evans to the hill while the Astros counter with veteran righty Lance McCullers Jr.
