Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena Set Franchise History With Home Runs on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners offense had its best showcase of the season in an extra-innings, 11-7 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. The Mariners improved to 10-9. It's the first time they've been over .500 this season since Opening Day.
Two of Seattle's best players, Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena, hit respective solo home runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 7-7. Those two homers also gave Arozarena and Raleigh a spot in franchise history.
According to a postgame note shared by Mariners PR, it was the 14th time in franchise history that Seattle hit back-to-back go-ahead or game tying home runs in the ninth inning. It was the first time two players accomplished that since April 21, 2019.
It was Raleigh's sixth home run in as many games and his third in two games. He's hitting .216 this season with a team-leading eight home runs and 11 RBIs. He has a slugging percentage of .581 and an OPS of .891.
Arozarena finished the series 5-for-11 with his homer, two doubles and four RBIs. He's hitting .212 this season with four home runs and 14 RBIs. He's stolen a team-leading six bases and is yet to be caught.
Arozarena and Raleigh have helped facilitate the best stretch of the season for the Mariners lineup. Over the last three series (nine games), Seattle has averaged 5.4 runs a game. The Mariners will hope that the offense will continue to hit in the second and third legs of the road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, respectively.
