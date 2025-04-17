Seattle Mariners Shuffle Pitching Plans For Series Finale Against Cincinnati Reds
The Seattle Mariners are giving their No. 6 starting pitcher another shot in the major leagues in a critical rubber match against the Cincinnati Reds.
The series against the Reds is the first leg of a nine-game road trip for the Mariners. Before heading to Cincinnati, the starting rotation was re-slotted and expected to be Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo.
But according to a report on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) from Seattle Times reporter Adam Jude, Seattle will bring up pitcher Emerson Hancock for Thursday's finale against Cincinnati. Woo's start will get pushed to the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
Hancock pitched 0.2 innngs in his only major league start of the season against the Detroit Tigers on March 31. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits (one home run) and walked a batter. Hancock's start and a pair of outings from Luis F. Castillo were in place of injured 2023 All-Star George Kirby.
Kirby has been shut down since March 7 and was placed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of the season due to right shoulder inflammation.
Hancock was optioned to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on April 1 one day after his start against the Tigers. He's made two starts with Tacoma since and has posted a 3.72 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched. He's allowed four earned runs on nine hits (one home run) across his two outings.
Hancock, a former first-round pick, has made 16 starts for the Mariners since 2023. He has a career ERA of 5.40 with 45 strikeouts in 73.1 innings pitched.
Hancock and Seattle will face the Reds at 9:40 a.m. PT on Thursday.
