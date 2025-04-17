Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Hits Free Agency, Could Team Pursue Reunion?
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been arguably the most volatile unit on the team through the first 17 games of 2025.
The Mariners had two high-leverage relievers, Troy Taylor and Matt Brash, begin the season on the 15-day injured list. Taylor was just activated off the injured list on Monday and made his season debut on Wednesday.
Seattle has had to use several relievers for longer outings in and exhausted the entire bullpen once already this season. It's had to go to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers several times over the course of the year to make up for the bullpen's high usage. And the Mariners could reunite with a veteran reliever to help shore up the depth even more.
The Texas Rangers released right-handed pitcher JT Chargois from their Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express on Tuesday. Chargois had made five appearances for the Express and posted a 19.29 ERA with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. He allowed 14 runs (10 earned) on 11 hits (five home runs).
Those numbers aren't encouraging for a potential reunion for him and the Mariners. But Chargois' isn't far removed from being a valuable part of the team's bullpen.
Chargois pitched 31 games for Seattle in 2021 and had a 3.00 ERA with 29 strikeouts on 30 innings pitched. He was reacquired by the team in a trade with the Miami Marlins on July 30, 2024. Chargois made 21 appearances for the Mariners and fanned 18 batters in 19.2 innings pitched.
Chargois has been an effective pitcher in his two separate stints with Seattle. And if the Mariners are looking for more depth, a return to the Pacific Northwest could be in the future.
At 9-9, the Mariners will play the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday morning at 9:40 a.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE MARINERS PUT ON BALANCED SHOWING IN 5-3 WIN OVER CINCINNATI REDS: Cal Raleigh's multiple home runs and Bryce Miller's excellent start brought the Mariners back to .500. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OPTION RELIEVER GREGORY SANTOS TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA RAINIERS: The Mariners opted to send Santos to the Tacoma Rainiers and brought up Will Klein in a corresponding move. CLICK HERE
JESSE HAHN SIGNS MINOR LEAGUE CONTRACT WITH SEATTLE MARINERS: The right-handed reliever made two appearances for the team before being designated for assignment. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.