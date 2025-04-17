Seattle Mariners Trio of Home Runs Leads to 11-7 Win Over Cincinnati Reds
The Seattle Mariners overcame an early deficit and the offense had its best showing of the season in an 11-7, extra-innings win against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. The win improved the Mariners to 10-9 on the season and gave them the first series win of a nine-game road trip.
Starting pitcher Emerson Hancock was called up by Seattle before the series finale against the Reds. His last start was against the Detroit Tigers on March 31 where he gave up six earned runs in 0.2 innings pitched. Hancock's second start of the year didn't start strong, either. He allowed a two-run homer to Austin Hays in the bottom of the first. That ended up being the lone blemish on Hancock's outing. He finished with four strikeouts in five innings pitched and allowed five hits.
Luke Raley tied the game with a two-run shot of his own in the top of the fourth. Julio Rodriguez scored on a fielding error by Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz and Jorge Polanco scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Donovan Solano. Those two plays gave the Mariners a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth.
The two sides exchanged punches for the rest of the contest. T.J. Friedl hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh and J.P. Crawford hit an RBI double in the bottom of the frame. Seattle led 5-3 after Crawford's hit.
Jake Fraley hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth to give the Reds a 7-5 lead. Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena tied the game 7-7 in the top of the ninth with back-to-back solo home runs.
The game went to the to the 10th inning. Crawford hit an RBI single, Arozarena hit a two-run double and Mitch Garver scored on another fielding error committed by De La Cruz for the eventual final of 11-7.
The Mariners closer Andres Munoz retired the side in the bottom of the 10th to clinch the win.
Seattle will begin the second leg of their current road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays at 4:07 p.m. PT on Friday. Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners and Bowden Francis will start for Toronto.
