Cal Raleigh's History-Making Day Lifts Seattle Mariners to 11-4 Win Over Athletics
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh's history-making pair of home runs proved to be the catalyst for the team in an 11-4 win against the Athletics on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
In the bottom of the first, Raleigh hit a two-run, 448-foot homer to left field to put the Mariners in front 2-0.
That shot gave Raleigh 48 homers on the season, which tied Salvador Perez for the most by a catcher in a single season to set the record.
Raleigh hit his second homer of the day, and record-setting 49th of the season, on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the second. It was another two-run shot that bolstered Seattle's lead to 5-1.
Left fielder Randy Arozarena hit an RBI double before Raleigh stepped up to the plate to set the M's up with a 3-1 lead and a runner on base for the All-Star catcher's history-making blast.
"We had a chance to see all-time history today, which is really cool," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Forty-nine homers in a season by a catcher is unbelievable. ... The two home runs, getting us an early lead, awesome."
The "MVP" chants for Raleigh persisted throughout the game. He received them after both home runs, during a curtain call following his second homer, after he struck out in his third at-bat and after Seattle secured the victory.
"I didn't hear them," Raleigh said after the game. " ... Adrenaline was pumping with what happened. With everybody on their feet and cheering, I didn't even notice. It was just a really cool moment to go out there and tip the cap. It's not something you get to do every day."
Raleigh's two homers set the stage for a six-inning spurt for the Mariners in the bottom of the third.
Right fielder Victor Robles hit a bases-loaded, two-RBI single, center fielder Julio Rodriguez hit his own two-RBI single and first baseman Josh Naylor capped off the inning with a two-RBI double. Seattle's lead ballooned to 11-1 through the third inning.
The M's finished the game 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
The third-inning spurt marked the end of the day for A's starter Jacob Lopez. He finished with two strikeouts, six walks and allowed nine earned runs on six hits (two home runs).
Seattle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert was able to preserve his team's massive advantage with his own career-best day. He fanned 13 batters, walked one and allowed one earned run on three hits (one home run). His 13 strikeouts set a new single-game career-high.
Gilbert and Raleigh established the slider early in the ball game. Gilbert fanned his first four batters with a pair of sliders and a pair of fastballs, respectively. Seven of Gilbert's final nine strikeouts after that were with the splitter.
"I always like splitter and feel good with that, going for strikeouts," Gilbert said in a postgame interview. "I think Cal really liked the fastball early on, the way I was working over the top, through the (strike zone). The slider seemed like it was getting in good spots under the zone. ... That's kind of the game plan — what makes me successful at first. Once the splitter started feeling good I think we both saw that we wanted to keep rolling with that."
The Athletics were able to score three runs off the Mariners' low-leverage arms in the seventh and eighth innings for the eventual final of 11-4, but the lead was too insurmountable.
Seattle improved to 70-61 with the victory. The M's are two games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and were tied with the New York Yankees for the second and third AL wild card spot at the end of Sunday's game.
The Mariners will begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday. Bryce Miller will start for Seattle and JP Sears will start for San Diego.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
CAL RALEIGH BECOMES MLB'S NEW CATCHER HOME RUN KING: The Mariners All-Star now owns the record for the most home runs by a catcher in a single season in MLB history. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER CLARIFIES DEPTH CHART AT KEY INFIELD POSITIONS: Dan Wilson offered some clarity on who the team's backup second baseman and third baseman is with the recent jettison of utility player Dylan Moore. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTFIELDER MATCHES CAREER-HIGH IN RETURN: Victor Robles picked up right where he left off in a loss against the Athletics on Saturday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.