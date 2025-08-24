Seattle Mariners Outfielder Matches Career High in First Game Back From Injury

Victor Robles, into the gap ... He makes a diving catch vs. Nick Kurtz and helps preserve the Mariners’ 1-1 tie behind Gabe Speier to end the top of the 7th inning.



Distance covered: 74 ft.

Opportunity time: 4.4 seconds

Sprint speed: 28.3 ft/sec pic.twitter.com/vLOAYQ00r9