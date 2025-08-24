Seattle Mariners Outfielder Matches Career High in First Game Back From Injury
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners offense wasn't able to get much going in terms offense in a 2-1 loss against the Athletics on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, but it was a special individual night for one of the most exciting players on the team.
Outfielder Victor Robles played his first major league game since April 6 on Saturday. He was on the injured list since April 7 due to a left shoulder fracture/dislocation. He didn't play a game until he was sent on a rehab assignment to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Aug. 12.
Robles' return Saturday had a little bit of everything. He went 1-for-4 with a steal, made a diving catch in the outfield and had a failed sacrifice bunt attempt in the bottom of the 10th.
Robles' single, a 97.8 mph line drive that ricocheted off the glove of Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, marked a career-best for the former World Series.
Including his eight games before landing on the IL, Robles' knock Saturday gave him a nine-game hit streak, which is tied for the longest stretch in his nine-year career.
Robles' style of play has resulted in a lot of positives for Seattle, but it's also led to injury troubles for him throughout his career. The former World Series champion said in a pregame news scrum Saturday that he doesn't anticipate changing the way he plays, and affirmed that with his diving catch and steal.
"It was really great to see him back out there and being able to do what he did," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Sunday. "Being down for a long time is tough, and he's had the rehab starts, but getting back here and (getting) comfortable, seemed like it went very quickly for him. It's definitely something we'll continue to monitor as he goes. Don't want to give him too much too soon. But he's shown us he's ready to go."
Robles will have an opportunity to set a new career-best hit streak in Game 3 against the Athletics at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday.
