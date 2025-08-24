Seattle Mariners Manager Explains Current Depth Chart at Key Infield Positions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners had some lingering questions regarding their depth chart after the club made major roster moves before a game against the Athletics on Saturday.
The Mariners designated utility player Dylan Moore for assignment and reinstated outfielder Victor Robles from the injured list in a corresponding move.
Moore was a Gold Glove-winning utility player, capable of playing every infield position and the outfield, but his offense wasn't as valuable. Moore scored 29 runs in 88 games and slashed .193/.263/.359 with a .622 OPS this season. He hit five doubles and nine home runs with 19 RBIs and stole 12 bases.
With Moore no longer on the roster, there was a question who the team's backup options would be at third base and shortstop.
Third baseman Ben Williamson was optioned to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers after Seattle acquired third baseman Eugenio Suarez in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30, and utility players Miles Mastrobuoni and Leo Rivas are also in Triple-A.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson clarified who the backups are at those positions before a game against the Athletics on Sunday.
"(Cole Young) has definitely played some short," Wilson said Sunday. "And (Donovan Solano) can play third base, as well. I think we're in a good spot there. Keep assessing as we go."
Young is the team's starting second baseman, but has been platooned for in games against left-handed pitching as of late. He's scored 22 runs in 62 games and has hit seven doubles, a triple and four home runs with 23 RBIs. He's slashed .236/.323/.346 with a .669 OPS.
Solano, who's received most of his playing time this season as the club's first baseman against left-handed pitchers, has scored 10 runs in 68 games and has hit four doubles, a triple and three homers with 21 RBIs. He's slashed .253/.297/.346 with a .643 OPS.
