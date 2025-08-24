Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Sets New MLB Home Run Record
SEATTLE — There's a new home run king at the catcher position.
In the bottom of the second in a game against the Athletics on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh launched a 412-foot, two-run home run to left field. That homer bolstered the M's' lead to 5-1.
Raleigh's second-inning blast also gave him 49 home runs on the season, setting the record for the most in a single season by a catcher in MLB history. Raleigh passed the 48-homer mark previously set by Kansas City Royals backstop Salvador Perez in 2021.
Raleigh tied the record in the bottom of the first inning Sunday with a 448-foot home run to left field.
As of his history-making at-bat in the bottom of the second, Raleigh has scored 85 runs in 128 games and has hit 19 dobles to go with his 49 homers and 106 RBIs. He's slashed .247/.353/.594 with a .947 OPS. His 106 RBIs were first in the American League and second in the majors behind Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber (109).
Raleigh is in the middle of arguably the greatest single season by a catcher in MLB history. On top of now holding the MLB record, Raleigh won the AL's Platinum Glove award in the offseason, set the MLB record for most home runs by a catcher and a switch-hitter before the All-Star Break and set Seattle's franchise record for most homers by a player before the All-Star Break.
And at his current pace, Raleigh could add an MVP trophy to that list when all is said and done.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MANAGER CLARIFIES DEPTH CHART AT KEY INFIELD POSITIONS: Dan Wilson offered some clarity on who the team's backup second baseman and third baseman is with the recent jettison of utility player Dylan Moore. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTFIELDER MATCHES CAREER-HIGH IN RETURN: Victor Robles picked up right where he left off in a loss against the Athletics on Saturday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTFIELDER SETS CAREER-HIGH IN LOSS TO A'S: Randy Arozarena reached a new career milestone after his home run against the Athletics on Saturday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.