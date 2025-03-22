Brady's Spin: Can the Seattle Mariners Partnership with Nintendo Help Them in Japan?
Earlier this week, the Seattle Mariners announced a new corporate partnership with Nintendo. The company, which was the former primary owner of the team, will have a special jersey patch featured on both the home and road uniforms.
Thus far, most of the conversation around the partnership has centered on how big the Nintendo Switch 2 logo is on the green jerseys, but there's really only one thing that matters to me ultimately. Can this new partnership help the Mariners at all in Japan?
See, the Mariners used to have a huge footprint and huge relevance in Japan. Kazuhiro Sasaki and Ichiro Suzuki each won the Rookie of the Year award in the American League, and Ichiro won the MVP in 2001. Hisashi Iwakuma was an All-Star and threw a no-hitter for the Mariners. Seattle used to be a destination for Japanese players, but with the rise of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the M's have lost that relevance.
Can this partnership help get that back? Will we start seeing Mariners-related advertising in Japan? Will we start seeing M's players take trips to Japan? Anything that can help get the M's in the door?
We spoke about this topic with ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney on the latest edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast:
"Well, it can, depending on how that manifests. The perception of folks in baseball is that Guggenheim's connection, and that's the group that owns the Dodgers, really helps that franchise in Japan, helps to forge relationships, helps to forge partnerships, even with groups that help to steer these players as to where they're going to go. So, look, any sort of financial gain for the Mariners, I think, can put them in a better position than they're in right now, that's for sure. Will it dent what the Dodgers have over there? I'm skeptical, but, at the very least the Mariners are going to be in a better position to compete with other teams."
You can listen to the full interview HERE:
The Mariners open up the season on March 27 at home against the Athletics.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Buster Olney interview from Thursday. Why are some people so down on Rowdy Tellez being a member of the M's, and can the Nintendo partnership help the Mariners get back into the Japanese market? CLICK HERE:
MITCH LIKELY TO IL? As he deals with a shoulder injury, Mitch Haniger is a "strong possibility" to start the year on the injured list. CLICK HERE:
KIRBY REPLACEMENT: The Mariners have named George Kirby's replacement in the starting rotation at the outset of the year. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.