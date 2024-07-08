Cal Raleigh Discusses the Problems with the Mariners Offensive Woes
After another tough loss on Sunday afternoon, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh took accountability for where things are at with the club's offensive woes.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Cal Raleigh on where the Mariners' offense stands:
"It falls on us, nobody but the players. When we're in the box, it's on us and we've got to find a way to do it. We've got to make adjustments. It's something we have to do. ... We've got to find a way to get it done."
The Mariners enter play on Monday with the worst team batting average in baseball (.217), which is on pace to be the worst batting average in team history. Furthermore, they left 15 men on base in Sunday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, including stranding the bases loaded in each of the 8th, 9th and 10th innings. As individual players, the M's offense left 30 runners on the bases.
The Mariners have had times where they've been able to generate traffic, but they haven't been able to get the big hit. With the most strikeouts in baseball, the M's have struggled to simply get runners over or hit sacrifice flies, forcing them to rely on getting big hits, which are certainly hard to come by for this offense.
The M's will be off on Monday but will take on the San Diego Padres in a two-game interleague series at Petco Park on Tuesday and Wednesday. They will then take on the Los Angeles Angels for four games to close out the first half.
The M's are 49-43.
