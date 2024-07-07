Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert Named to First All-Star Team
After a stellar first half of the season, Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert has been named to his first American League All-Star team.
The announcement came on Sunday as the Mariners were taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park. Gilbert is the only representative from the Mariners on the team at this point. He will play for American League manager Bruce Bochy (Texas Rangers) on the squad.
Per the @Mariners on social media:
Giddy up! @Logangilbert22 The will be repping the squad in Texas for the 2024 All-Star Game! #TridentsUp
Gilbert is the third of the Mariners vaunted rotation to earn an All-Star spot, as Luis Castillo and George Kirby both earned selections in 2023.
The 27-year-old Gilbert is a native of Florida. He's 5-5 this season with a 2.91 ERA. He has made 18 starts, striking out 108 batters in 117.2 innings. He was a first-round pick of the M's back in 2018 out of Stetson.
Gilbert made his debut in 2021 and has gotten progressively better each year. He's made improvements to his arsenal in 2024, as he's grown to feature both a cutter and a splitter that have been weapons for him.
As the Mariners have struggled to score runs, Gilbert has done an excellent job keeping the team in the game on most nights.
The Mariners will be off on Monday but will take on the San Diego Padres for two games on Tuesday and Wednesday. They will be off Thursday before finishing out the first half with the Los Angeles Angels.
The All-Star Game is July 16.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RODRIGUEZ EXITS GAME: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez was pulled early from a game Saturday against to the Toronto Blue Jays due to tightness in his quad. Rodriguez was listed to start in the four-hole in the starting lineup. He was playing center field in the top half of the first. CLICK HERE
MARINERS' RALLY FALLS SHORT: The Seattle Mariners offense lacked any kind of potency for most of the game on Saturday before mounting a furious rally that came up just short in a 5-4 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE
JULIO OUT FOR RUBBER MATCH: Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez was out of the starting lineup for Sunday's rubber match in the three-game series against the Blue Jays. Victor Robles was slated to bat ninth and play Rodriguez's normal spot in center field, according to the lineup. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady