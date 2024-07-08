Mariners Offense Gets Ripped After Astounding Ineffectiveness on Sunday
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday by a score of 5-4 at T-Mobile Park. Unfortunately for the M's, they have now lost six straight series and are 8-12 in their last 20 games.
They have seen a once 10. 0 game lead on the Houston Astros fall to just 2.0 games in the American League West. They are now 49-43.
After the game on Sunday, the Mariners were roasted on social media for leaving an astounding 30 runners on base. Now, they *only* left 15 on base at the end of innings, but as individual players, they left 30 on base.
@CodifyBaseball was on "X" posting about it:
JP Crawford led the way by leaving seven runners on base himself, Cal Raleigh left six and Jorge Polanco left five. The Mariners left the bases loaded in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings as they had plenty of chances to take the lead or secure the win.
The Mariners typically have a hard time generating hits but they have shown the ability to generate general traffic on the bases over this 20-game stretch, however getting the runners in has been a huge challenge.
Things weren't helped on Sunday when Julio Rodriguez was out for a second straight day with quad tightness.
The Mariners are off on Monday before heading to San Diego for a two-game series with the Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday. They will take on the Los Angeles Angels after that for four games before the All-Star break.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
WOO COMMENTS ON REHAB: Mariners righty Bryan Woo was in Everett on Saturday night for a rehab start against Vancouver. Here's what he had to say about his two-inning performance. CLICK HERE:
LOGAN THE ALL-STAR: Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert was named to his first American League All-Star team on Sunday, joining George Kirby and Luis Castillo as rotation members to make the All-Star team. CLICK HERE:
PROSPECT TRADE COMING?: According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mariners are expected to trade one of their top prospects this season. Here's latest. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady