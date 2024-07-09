Checking in on How the Seattle Mariners Prospects are Performing
The Seattle Mariners have the most Top 100 prospects in baseball, according to Baseball America. Two of those prospects, Harry Ford and Cole Young, will compete in the All-Star Futures Game on July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
With the All-Star Break fast approaching and the MLB Draft and trade deadline coming too, here's how the Mariners' top prospects are performing ahead of the unofficial halfway point in the season.
All prospect rankings are according to MLB.com.
No. 1 - Cole Young, SS/2B: Seattle's top prospect has spent the entire season with the team's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers of the Texas League. In 73 games, he's batting .261 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and 35 RBIs. He has a fielding percentage of .990 in 98 total chances at second base and .958 in 192 total chances at shortstop. He's projected to be called up in 2025.
No. 2 - Harry Ford, C: Ford is batting .253 in 76 games with the Travelers with two triples, five home runs and 17 doubles with 30 RBIs. He has caught 10 runners stealing in 69 attempts and has a .984 fielding percentage in 373 total chances. He's also projected for a 2025 call up.
No. 3 - Colt Emerson, SS/2B: Emerson has played 22 games for the Mariners' High-A affiliate Modesto Nuts. He's batting .288 with two home runs, five doubles and 16 RBIs. He has a .916 fielding percentage at shortstop in 83 total chances. A 2023 first-round draft pick, he's projected to make his major league debut in 2026.
No. 4 - Lazaro Montes, OF: One of the quickest risers in Seattle's farm system this year, the power-hitting outfielder has played 65 games this year with the Nuts and nine for the Mariners' High-A affilate Everett AquaSox. He's hit 14 home runs in his 74 games this season with 15 doubles two triples and 77 RBIs. He hit .309 in Low-A and is hitting .237 in High-A. He's projected for a 2026 call up.
No. 5 Felnin Celesten, SS: The first-year signee out of the Dominican Republic has played his entire season with the ACL Mariners of the Arizona Complex League's rookie league. In 31 games, he's got three home runs, four triples and 10 doubles with 27 RBIs. In 94 total chances, he has a fielding percentage of .915. The 18-year-old is projected for a 2028 call up.
A lot of these prospective Mariners have been tied into trade talks, making the upcoming July 30 trade deadline all the more critical. But for now, Seattle executives are no doubt pleased with the foundation being built.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS PROSPECTS IN FUTURES GAME: Two top Seattle Mariners prospects, catcher Harry Ford and infielder Cole Young, will represent the franchise in the upcoming MLB All-Star Futures Game. CLICK HERE
MARINERS TOP PROSPECT LIST: The Seattle Mariners' farm system is getting more and more recognition and hype. Baseball America released it's latest top 100 prospect list on Wednesday and the list featured eight Mariners, the most representation by any team on the list. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT GOES OFF: In an 8-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays' High-A club, Vancouver Canadians, on Thursday Bill Knight went 2-for-3 with two home runs, scored three times, stole a base, was hit by a pitch and had four RBIs for the Mariners' High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatschand @wdevradiobrady