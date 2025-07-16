Clayton Kershaw Takes Hilarious Shot at Seattle Mariners Star During All-Star Game
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw recorded two outs for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, including getting Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh to line out to left field.
After that, Kershaw struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays before exiting the game to lots of applause from the Truist Park crowd. Kershaw also got high faves from each of his National League teammates in the dugout, and he had a little fun with the moment, as a hot microphone caught him take a funny shot at Raleigh.
Awful Announcing has the video of Kershaw saying "SUCK IT, BIG DUMPER," multiple times, a reference to Raleigh's nickname and fast-growing prowess in the sport.
Kershaw, 37, is now in the 18th year of his career, all with Los Angeles. He's gone 216-95 lifetime with a 2.52 ERA. His .695 winning percentage is the best of any current pitcher. An 11-time All-Star and a three-time Cy Young winner, Kershaw has won five ERA titles, a Triple Crown and an MVP. He's also won a Gold Glove, and has been part of two World Series titles teams (2020, 2024).
He's 4-1 this season with a 3.38 ERA. He's made just 10 starts after starting the year on the 60-day injured list.
As for Raleigh, he's been one of the best players in baseball this season, and he's in a battle with Aaron Judge for the American League MVP. His 38 home runs lead baseball at the All-Star break.
Seattle is 51-45.
