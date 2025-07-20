Cole Young's Heroics Lifts Seattle Mariners to 7-6 Win Against Houston Astros
SEATTLE — It took nearly four hours and 11 innings, but the Seattle Mariners got the heroics it needed when they needed them most, courtesy of second baseman Cole Young. With one out and Dominic Canzone at third in the bottom of the 11th, the rookie infielder hit a single down the right field line to lift the Mariners to a 7-6 win against the Houston Astros on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle clinched the series win, pulled within three games of Houston in the American League West and improved its season record to 53-45. The Mariners jumped into the second AL Wild Card after the victory.
"It was intense, I loved it," Young said in a postgame interview. " ... It's awesome. This is what you play for, just the competitiveness between each other, it's awesome. To be a part of that moment, it's amazing. ... Once I got to two strikes, it was just put the ball in play however I can. I kind of told myself, 'can't strike out here. You just got to put the ball in play and see what happens.'"
Even without extras, Saturday was a high-drama game for Seattle. It had a 4-1 lead after scoring three runs in the bottom of the third. Luke Raley had an RBI single and Dominic Canzone brought home two with a double to give the M's the lead.
The Astros slowly marched their way back. Christian Walker hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth to cut the Mariners' lead to two runs.
In the top of the sixth, Seattle reliever Carlos Vargas hit two consecutive batters — Brice Matthews and Zack Short — to give Houston two runners on with one out. After a tense moment that involved yelling from the two dugouts and warnings issued to both sides, Jose Altuve, Victor Caratini and Walker hit three RBI singles in four plate appearances to pull Houston in front 5-4.
"Obviously, not trying to throw at anybody in that situation," M's manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "Especially with a lead that was tenuous at best at that time. That's just the way it went. From there, it was kind of a non issue in terms of how the game ended up. ... Both these teams are gonna compete when they get together."
The Mariners knotted the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth after Randy Arozarena scored on a wild pitch. After a scoreless ninth in which both teams left the go-ahead run stranded, the game went to extras.
Houston regained the lead after former Mariner Taylor Trammell brought home Chas McCormick with a sacrifice fly.
More shenanigans happened in the bottom of the 10th.
With one out and two runners in scoring position, a pitch to Dylan Moore hit off the knob of his bat and landed in-play. Cal Raleigh scored on the confusing sequence, which was upheld after a review.
Arozarena, who represented the walk-off run, was left stranded at third.
The M's Swiss army knife-reliever Eduard Bazardo took the mound in the top of the 11th and retired the side in order. He struck out two to set Seattle up for Young's walk-off situation in the bottom of the 11th.
"(Bazardo's) really throwing the ball well," Wilson said. "And one of those guys that has gotten opportunities at different points in a ball game and found himself in higher-leverage situations and has really delivered. Tonight, to strand a guy at second base in an extra-inning ball game is huge when you're the home team. ... He continues to just put up zeroes, and that's what the job of a reliever is all about."
Both teams used all but one reliever Saturday. Juan Burgos was the only unushed reliever for the Mariners and Kaleb Ort was left in the bullpen for the Astros.
Seattle will have a quick turn around with an opportunity to sweep its arch rivals in the series finale at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday. Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners and Hunter Brown will start for Houston.
