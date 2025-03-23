Controversial Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Appears to Make Team After Recent Roster Moves
After a series of roster moves on Sunday, it appears that Seattle Mariners' reliever Carlos Vargas has earned an Opening Day roster spot.
Per the M's PR group on social media:
Spring Training Roster Moves:
Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma:
Casey Legumina, RHP
Blake Hunt, C
Leo Rivas, INF
Re-assigned to minor league camp:
Brandyn Garcia, LHP
Harry Ford, C
Released:
Jesse Hahn, RHP
Drew Pomeranz, LHP
Legumina, who is also on the 40-man roster, appeared to have the inside track, but the M's have likely elected to keep Vargas, who is out of minor league options.
Vargas, 25, was acquired in the controversial deal that sent Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2024 season.
He's made just five regular season appearances in his career, going 0-0 with a 5.79 ERA. He is 0-1 in Cactus League play with a 5.87 ERA. He's appeared in eight games, striking out six.
While not official, it would appear that the M's bullpen will include Andres Munoz, Gregory Santos, Vargas, Gabe Speier, Tayler Saucedo, Trent Thornton, Eduard Bazardo and Collin Snider. Troy Taylor and Matt Brash are both expected back in April, which will force two more roster spots to need opening.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. They will open the season with a four-game series against the Athletics on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park.
Logan Gilbert, an All-Star in 2024, will get the start against Luis Severino, who signed a three-year deal this offseason.
