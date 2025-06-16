Could Seattle Mariners Make Big Trade with Boston Red Sox Even After Rafael Devers Move?
On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox shockingly traded multi-time All-Star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a package of four players, including three who will begin their Sox tenure in the minor leagues.
The reasons for the trade run deep for Boston, and while the move opens up the roster to some more flexibility, there are still some major issues for the Sox to address. Could the Seattle Mariners step in to help them smooth those out even further?
The Masataka Yoshida situation
Yoshida, 31, was signed to a five-year and $90 million deal before the 2023 season. A solid contributor, he's hit .285 with 25 homers over the last two years, but he's battled fairly significant injuries. He played just 108 games last season and has not played yet this season while recovering from right shoulder surgery. Despite that, he likely could come and hit on a major league roster soon, but the Red Sox didn't have room for him with Devers occupying the designated hitter spot.
So, Boston could use him in the DH spot, but there are other issues...
The outfield logjam
The Red Sox have four solid, young outfielders that they want to play. Jarren Duran is the reigning All-Star Game MVP, while Ceddanne Rafaela is an excellent defender. Wilyer Abreu is a solid contributor and Roman Anthony is the No. 1 prospect in baseball. That's four outfielders for three spots, plus the designated hitter spot.
Even without Devers, there is still a roster issue, and the Mariners could stand to benefit from it.
If the team wants to move off Yoshida to make room for all the outfielders, could Seattle acquire him? He's got approximately $45 million remaining on his contract at this point. Can the Mariners take that money? Can they give Boston a better prospect to get them to take the money?
And if the team thinks it can't move Yoshida, or just likes him better than one of the outfielders, could the M's step in and acquire one of them? Duran would go a long way toward helping this roster, and Abreu would as well, once he's healthy from an oblique issue.
The Mariners play the Red Sox on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
