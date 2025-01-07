Former Seattle Mariners Closer Fernando Rodney Yet to Receive Hall of Fame Vote
The Seattle Mariners will likely begin 2025 boasting at least one more Hall of Famer.
The Mariners' longest-tenured pitcher of all time, Felix Hernandez, and franchise hit king Ichiro Suzuki were both on the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
Suzuki will all but certainly earn a plaque in Cooperstown, NY, and has a chance to be the second-ever unanimous Hall of Fame inductee along with Mariano Rivera. And Hernandez has guaranteed another year on the ballot with the number of votes he's received so far.
The two Seattle legends have earned a decent number of votes in the known submitted Hall of Fame ballots. According to the website bbhoftracker.com, Suzuki has earned 100% of the votes with 26.8% of the ballots known. Hernandez has received 26% of the votes.
But according to the same website, another former Mariner has yet to receive a single vote.
Closer Fernando Rodney played 18 seasons in the major leagues from 2002-2019. He spent the better part of two of those seasons with Seattle from 2014-15.
Rodney was a three-time All-Star, one-time World Series champion, led the American League in saves once and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2012.
One of Rodney's All-Star selections was when he was with the Mariners in 2014, the same year he led the AL in saves.
Rodney posted a 2.85 ERA that year with 76 strikeouts in 66.1 innings pitched and matched a single-season career-high with 48 saves.
Rodney's time in the Pacific Northwest came to an end in 2015 when Seattle traded him to the Chicago Cubs.
Rodney last pitched in the major leagues in 2019 after making 55 total appearances with the Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals. He earned his World Series title with the latter.
There's still many more ballots that need to be submitted before it's known for sure whether or not Rodney will receive enough votes to be on the 2026 ballot. But early returns aren't looking well for the former Comeback Player of the Year.
